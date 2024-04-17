Stay Ahead of the Game With Hexcel (HXL) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hexcel (HXL) will report quarterly earnings of $0.44 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 12%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $476.89 million, exhibiting an increase of 4.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 1.5% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Hexcel metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Commercial Aerospace- Composite Materials' should arrive at $258.88 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Space & Defense- Composite Materials' of $89.40 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.7%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Industrial- Composite Materials' will reach $45.03 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.5%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Commercial Aerospace- Engineered Products' will reach $46.70 million. The estimate points to a change of +13.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Space & Defense- Engineered Products' to come in at $42.27 million. The estimate indicates a change of +13% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net sales- Engineered products' to reach $88.71 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11.6% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Commercial Aerospace- Total' will reach $298.32 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Industrial' at $42.43 million. The estimate points to a change of -9.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Space & Defense' reaching $132.05 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.6%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net sales- Composite Materials' should come in at $393.31 million. The estimate points to a change of +4% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating income- Composite Materials' will likely reach $42.16 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $73.20 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating income- Engineered Products' stands at $6.20 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $12 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Hexcel here>>>



Hexcel shares have witnessed a change of -14.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HXL is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Free Report – The Bitcoin Profit Phenomenon

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you pursue massive profits from the world’s first and largest decentralized form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%.

Zacks predicts another significant surge. Click below for Bitcoin: A Tumultuous Yet Resilient History.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hexcel Corporation (HXL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.