Stay Ahead of the Game With Hasbro (HAS) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Hasbro (HAS) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.64 per share, indicating a decline of 51.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.37 billion, representing a decrease of 18.2% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 60.8% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Hasbro metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'External Net Revenues- Entertainment' should come in at $201.18 million. The estimate suggests a change of -39.9% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Franchise Brands' to reach $814.66 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11.7% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Partner Brands' will reach $203.00 million. The estimate points to a change of -26.5% from the year-ago quarter.



Shares of Hasbro have demonstrated returns of +4.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HAS is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

