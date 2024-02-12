Stay Ahead of the Game With HanesBrands (HBI) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that HanesBrands (HBI) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.09 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 28.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.36 billion, declining 7.6% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some HanesBrands metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Innerwear' to reach $524.42 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Activewear' reaching $329.09 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -12.6%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Other' should come in at $67.65 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -13.9%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- International' will reach $441.29 million. The estimate points to a change of -7.7% from the year-ago quarter.



HanesBrands shares have witnessed a change of +11.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HBI is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

