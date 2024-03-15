Stay Ahead of the Game With Guess (GES) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Guess (GES) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.55 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 10.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $855.54 million, increasing 4.6% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 33.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Guess metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts predict that the 'Product sales' will reach $828.79 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net revenue- Americas Retail' to come in at $236.30 million. The estimate points to a change of -3.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net revenue- Americas Wholesale' of $37.55 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net royalties' reaching $28.11 million. The estimate indicates a change of +14.6% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net revenue- Europe' should come in at $478.31 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.7%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net revenue- Asia' will reach $77.76 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.9%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net revenue- Licensing operations' will reach $26.99 million. The estimate points to a change of +10% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Number of stores - US & Canada' at 292. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 302 in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Number of stores - Total (EOP)' will likely reach 1,559. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,608.



Over the past month, shares of Guess have returned +5.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. Currently, GES carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future.

