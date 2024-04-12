Stay Ahead of the Game With Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.04 per share, reflecting a decline of 37.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $52.26 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 14.5%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Great Southern Bancorp metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Net Interest Margin' to reach 3.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Non Interest Income' will likely reach $6.93 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $7.89 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Interest Income' reaching $45.32 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $53.19 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Great Southern Bancorp here>>>



Shares of Great Southern Bancorp have demonstrated returns of +0.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GSBC is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Highest Returns for Any Asset Class

It’s not even close. Despite ups and downs, Bitcoin has been more profitable for investors than any other decentralized, borderless form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%. Zacks predicts another significant surge in months to come.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.