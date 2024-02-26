Stay Ahead of the Game With Gogo (GOGO) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Gogo (GOGO) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.11 per share, reflecting a decline of 47.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $96.56 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 10.7%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Gogo metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Service revenue' will reach $79.13 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Equipment revenue' will reach $17.43 million. The estimate points to a change of -43.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Aircraft online - ATG' stands at 7,251. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 6,935 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average monthly service revenue per aircraft online - ATG' will likely reach $3,430.50. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $3,370.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average monthly service revenue per aircraft online - Satellite' of $299.54. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $284.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Aircraft Online, Satellite' will reach 4,362. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4,475 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Units Sold - Business Aviation - Satellite' to come in at 33. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 62.

Analysts forecast 'Units Sold - Business Aviation - ATG' to reach 214. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 390.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average equipment revenue per unit sold - Satellite' should come in at $47.33. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $44 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average Equipment revenue per unit sold - ATG' reaching $75.93. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $67.



Gogo shares have witnessed a change of -5.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), GOGO is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term.

Gogo Inc. (GOGO)

