Stay Ahead of the Game With Globale Online (GLBE) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Global-e Online Ltd. (GLBE) will report quarterly loss of $0.23 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 11.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $142.23 million, exhibiting an increase of 20.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Globale Online metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue by Category- Fulfillment services' at $75.12 million. The estimate points to a change of +11.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue by Category- Service fees' reaching $67.11 million. The estimate indicates a change of +33.3% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Gross Merchandise Value' will reach 899.10 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 703.9 million in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, shares of Globale Online have returned -12.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. Currently, GLBE carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

