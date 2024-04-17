Stay Ahead of the Game With German American Bancorp (GABC) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that German American Bancorp (GABC) will report quarterly earnings of $0.64 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 9.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $61.05 million, exhibiting a decline of 4.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific German American Bancorp metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Efficiency ratio' will likely reach 57.8%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 57.3%.

Analysts forecast 'Net Interest Margin' to reach 3.4%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.7% in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Average Interest Earning Assets' at $5.57 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $5.55 billion.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Non-interest Income' should arrive at $15.89 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $14.97 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net interest income (FTE)' will reach $47.04 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $50.71 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Interest Income' reaching $45.17 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $49.01 million.



Shares of German American Bancorp have experienced a change of -0.8% in the past month compared to the -1.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GABC is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

