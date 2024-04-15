Stay Ahead of the Game With Genuine Parts (GPC) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Genuine Parts (GPC) will report quarterly earnings of $2.15 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 0.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $5.85 billion, exhibiting an increase of 1.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Genuine Parts metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Automotive' will reach $3.55 billion. The estimate points to a change of +1.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Industrial' stands at $2.31 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.1%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating profit- Industrial' will reach $277.03 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $261.99 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating profit- Automotive' should come in at $275.63 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $264.42 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Genuine Parts here>>>



Genuine Parts shares have witnessed a change of -5.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.9% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GPC is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s an American AI company that’s riding low right now, but it has rounded up clients like BMW, GE, Dell Computer, and Bosch. It has prospects for not just doubling but quadrupling in the year to come. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.