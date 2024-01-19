Stay Ahead of the Game With General Dynamics (GD) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect General Dynamics (GD) to post quarterly earnings of $3.73 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 4.2%. Revenues are expected to be $11.52 billion, up 6.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 1.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific General Dynamics metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Technologies' at $3.15 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.1%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Marine Systems' to come in at $2.98 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +0.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Combat Systems' should arrive at $2.19 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +0.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Aerospace' will reach $3.39 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +38.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Gulfstream Aircraft Deliveries - Total' of 48. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 38 in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Gulfstream Aircraft Deliveries - Mid-cabin aircraft' should come in at 8. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 8.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Gulfstream Aircraft Deliveries - Large-cabin aircraft' will likely reach 40. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 30 in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating earnings- Aerospace' will reach $542.36 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $337 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating earnings- Combat Systems' will reach $320.06 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $332 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating earnings- Technologies' reaching $314.49 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $340 million.

Analysts forecast 'Operating earnings- Marine Systems' to reach $233.10 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $237 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for General Dynamics here>>>



Shares of General Dynamics have demonstrated returns of -0.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GD is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

General Dynamics Corporation (GD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.