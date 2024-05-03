Stay Ahead of the Game With Fox (FOXA) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Fox (FOXA) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.16 per share, indicating an increase of 23.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $3.44 billion, representing a decrease of 15.8% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 5.2% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Fox metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Segment Revenues- Cable Network Programming' should come in at $1.47 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -6.1% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Segment Revenues- Television' to reach $1.94 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -21.8%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Segment Revenues- Other, Corporate and Eliminations' should arrive at $39.59 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.5% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Cable Network Programming - Affiliate fee' reaching $1.10 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Cable Network Programming - Advertising' will reach $299.27 million. The estimate suggests a change of -5.3% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues by Component- Other' at $262.72 million. The estimate suggests a change of -25.4% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Television - Advertising' of $957.33 million. The estimate indicates a change of -38.6% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Television - Affiliate fee' will reach $827.31 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Television - Other' will likely reach $151.67 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues by Component- Affiliate fee' will reach $1.93 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +4% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenues by Component- Advertising' to come in at $1.26 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -33% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Cable Network Programming - Other' stands at $71.46 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -55.6%.



Over the past month, shares of Fox have returned +1.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.7% change. Currently, FOXA carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Fox Corporation (FOXA)

