Stay Ahead of the Game With FMC (FMC) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, FMC (FMC) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.35 per share, reflecting a decline of 80.2% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.03 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 23.7%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain FMC metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Revenue- Latin America' to come in at $173.99 million. The estimate points to a change of -25.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenue- Europe/Middle East/Africa' to reach $327.89 million. The estimate indicates a change of -14.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific' reaching $219.02 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Revenue- North America' will reach $318.11 million. The estimate points to a change of -36% from the year-ago quarter.



Shares of FMC have experienced a change of -2.2% in the past month compared to the -4.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FMC is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

