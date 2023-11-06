Stay Ahead of the Game With FleetCor Technologies (FLT) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

The upcoming report from FleetCor Technologies (FLT) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $4.49 per share, indicating an increase of 5.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $980.06 million, representing an increase of 9.8% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 2.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain FleetCor Technologies metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Corporate Payments' stands at $249.44 million. The estimate suggests a change of +26.7% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Lodging' should come in at $146.08 million. The estimate points to a change of +15.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Other' at $65.02 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Fuel - Transactions' should arrive at 124.79 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 123.8 million.

Analysts expect 'Other - Revenues, net per transaction' to come in at $0.21. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $6.46 in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for FleetCor Technologies here>>>



FleetCor Technologies shares have witnessed a change of -7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FLT is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

