Stay Ahead of the Game With First Horizon (FHN) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, First Horizon National (FHN) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.34 per share, reflecting a decline of 26.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $807.66 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 6%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 1.8% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific First Horizon metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Efficiency Ratio' reaching 60.8%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 55.7%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Interest Margin (FTE)' at 3.3%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.9%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average Balance - Total interest earning assets' should arrive at $75.18 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $72.08 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Interest Income' of $623.01 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $688 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Non-Interest Income' will likely reach $182.18 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $171 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Net interest income (FTE)' stands at $627.80 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $691 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Fixed income' will reach $42.54 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $39 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Card and digital banking fees' will reach $17.40 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $19 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Mortgage banking and title' to come in at $5.92 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $5 million.



Over the past month, shares of First Horizon have returned -1.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. Currently, FHN carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

