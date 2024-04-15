Stay Ahead of the Game With First Financial (FFIN) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that First Financial Bankshares (FFIN) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.35 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 5.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $129.35 million, increasing 1.5% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific First Financial metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Efficiency ratio' should come in at 48.3%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 44.9% in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Interest Margin' should arrive at 3.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.3%.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Noninterest Income' will reach $27.40 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $28.01 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, First Financial shares have recorded returns of -2.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.9% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), FFIN will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

