Stay Ahead of the Game With First Community (FCCO) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Community (FCCO) will report quarterly earnings of $0.34 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 24.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $14.83 million, exhibiting a decline of 0.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific First Community metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Efficiency Ratio' at 75.3%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 69.4%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Interest Margin' should come in at 2.9%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Interest-Earning Assets - Average Balance' will reach $1.71 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.58 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for First Community here>>>



Over the past month, shares of First Community have returned -3.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.9% change. Currently, FCCO carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s an American AI company that’s riding low right now, but it has rounded up clients like BMW, GE, Dell Computer, and Bosch. It has prospects for not just doubling but quadrupling in the year to come. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.