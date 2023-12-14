Stay Ahead of the Game With FedEx (FDX) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that FedEx (FDX) will report quarterly earnings of $4.14 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 30.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $22.33 billion, exhibiting a decline of 2.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.4% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain FedEx metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Other and Eliminations' should arrive at $940.98 million. The estimate suggests a change of -9.1% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- FedEx Services' at $72.29 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- FedEx Express' of $10.37 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -4.6% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- FedEx Ground' reaching $8.71 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.7% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average daily package volume - FedEx Express - Package - Total U.S Domestic Package' will reach 2,706.57 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2,783 thousand in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Average daily package volume - FedEx Express - Package - Total International Export Package' will reach 1,041.79 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,021 thousand.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue per package - FedEx Express - Package - U.S. domestic composite Yield' will reach $23.00. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $22.61 in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average daily freight pounds - FedEx Express - Freight - U.S' will likely reach 5,708.42 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 7,503 thousand in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Average daily package volume - FedEx Express - Package - U.S. deferred' stands at 987.48 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,042 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Average daily package volume - FedEx Express - Package - U.S. overnight envelope' to reach 449.66 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 458 thousand in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average daily package volume - FedEx Express - Package - U.S. overnight box' should come in at 1,269.44 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,283 thousand in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Average daily package volume - FedEx Express - Package - International Domestic' to come in at 1,959.13 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,950 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, FedEx shares have recorded returns of +6.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.9% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FDX will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

FedEx Corporation (FDX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

