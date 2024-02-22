Stay Ahead of the Game With Extra Space Storage (EXR) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage (EXR) will report quarterly earnings of $2.03 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 2.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $773.59 million, exhibiting an increase of 52.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 7.2% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Extra Space Storage metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Property rental' should come in at $678.66 million. The estimate indicates a change of +54.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Management and franchise fees' to reach $30.86 million. The estimate points to a change of +45.7% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Tenant insurance' will reach $70.89 million. The estimate points to a change of +49.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Same-store square foot occupancy' will reach 93.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 94.2%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Depreciation and amortization' will likely reach $155.97 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $79.92 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Extra Space Storage here>>>



Extra Space Storage shares have witnessed a change of -2.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), EXR is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.