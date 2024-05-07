Stay Ahead of the Game With EverCommerce (EVCM) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that EverCommerce (EVCM) will report quarterly loss of $0.06 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 14.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $162.13 million, exhibiting an increase of 0.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain EverCommerce metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Subscription and transaction fees' will reach $127.33 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Other' to come in at $5.00 million. The estimate suggests a change of -9.5% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Marketing technology solutions' should come in at $29.72 million. The estimate points to a change of -6.5% from the year-ago quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for EverCommerce here>>>



Shares of EverCommerce have demonstrated returns of +5.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), EVCM is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Where Will Stocks Go…

If Biden Wins? If Trump Wins?

The answers may surprise you.

Since 1950, even after negative midterm years, the market has never had a lower presidential election year. With voters energized and engaged, the market has been almost unrelentingly bullish no matter which party wins!

Now is the time to download Zacks' free Special Report with 5 stocks that offer extreme upside for both Democrats and Republicans…

1. Medical manufacturer has gained +11,000% in the last 15 years.

2. Rental company is absolutely crushing its sector.

3. Energy powerhouse plans to grow its already large dividend by 25%.

4. Aerospace and defense standout just landed a potentially $80 billion contract.

5. Giant Chipmaker is building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

EverCommerce Inc. (EVCM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.