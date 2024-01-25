Stay Ahead of the Game With Electronic Arts (EA) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Electronic Arts (EA) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.91 per share, indicating an increase of 7.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.39 billion, representing an increase of 1.9% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Electronic Arts metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus estimate for 'Net revenue by composition- Packaged goods - Non-GAAP (Net Bookings)' stands at $205.49 million. The estimate indicates a change of -6.2% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net revenue by composition- Full game downloads - Non-GAAP (Net Bookings)' should come in at $465.75 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net revenue by composition- Live services non-GAAP (Net Bookings)' to reach $1.63 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -1.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Bookings' will likely reach $2.38 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $2.34 billion.



