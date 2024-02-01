Stay Ahead of the Game With Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Edwards Lifesciences (EW) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.64 per share, reflecting no change compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.5 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.1%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Edwards Lifesciences metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies' will reach $55.47 million. The estimate indicates a change of +76.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Critical Care' should arrive at $228.82 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.7% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Surgical Structural Heart' will reach $246.27 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement' stands at $973.03 million. The estimate indicates a change of +12.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- International(Outside of the United States)' at $619.25 million. The estimate suggests a change of +12% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- United States' should come in at $889.06 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.8%.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Japan' to reach $119.28 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.4%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Europe' of $336.32 million. The estimate suggests a change of +15.7% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Rest of World' reaching $159.58 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.8% year over year.



Shares of Edwards Lifesciences have experienced a change of +7.3% in the past month compared to the +1.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), EW is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

