Stay Ahead of the Game With DuPont de Nemours (DD) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, DuPont de Nemours (DD) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.65 per share, reflecting a decline of 22.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.82 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 6.7%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.4% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific DuPont de Nemours metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net sales- Electronics & Industrial' will likely reach $1.28 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net sales- Water & Protection' stands at $1.26 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -12.8%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net sales- Corporate' will reach $269.46 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.3% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating EBITDA- Electronics & Industrial' will reach $325.51 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $362 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating EBITDA- Water & Protection' of $267.76 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $344 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, DuPont de Nemours shares have recorded returns of -3.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DD will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

