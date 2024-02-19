Stay Ahead of the Game With Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) to post quarterly earnings of $0.18 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 28%. Revenues are expected to be $568.28 million, up 5.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Driven Brands Holdings Inc. metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Supply and other revenue' will likely reach $75.85 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.4%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Advertising contributions' of $26.09 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Independently-operated store sales' stands at $36.81 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.4% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Company-operated store sales' at $384.01 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.7% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Same-store sales' will reach 4.1%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 11.4%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Store Count - Maintenance' will reach 1,790. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,645 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Store Count - Car Wash' to come in at 1,124. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,111.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Store Count - Paint, Collision, and Glass' reaching 1,939. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,846 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Store Count' will reach 5,060. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4,805 in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Store Count - Platform Services' should arrive at 208. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 203 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Same store sales - Maintenance' to reach 5.3%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 16.3%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Same store sales - Paint, Collision and Glass' should come in at 6.8%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 14.1%.



