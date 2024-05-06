Stay Ahead of the Game With Douglas Emmett (DEI) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Douglas Emmett (DEI) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.43 per share, reflecting a decline of 8.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $251.96 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 23.9%.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Douglas Emmett metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Total office revenues' will likely reach $205.57 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.1% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Multifamily rental- Rental revenues' to come in at $41.37 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5.9%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Total multifamily revenues' to reach $44.90 million. The estimate indicates a change of -8.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Office rental- Parking and other income' at $27.36 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.3% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Office rental- Rental revenues and tenant recoveries' will reach $178.65 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Multifamily rental- Parking and other income' will reach $3.75 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -25.9%.

Analysts predict that the 'Depreciation and amortization' will reach $116.34 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $93.18 million.



Douglas Emmett shares have witnessed a change of +5.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DEI is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

