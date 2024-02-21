Stay Ahead of the Game With Domino's Pizza (DPZ) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Domino's Pizza (DPZ) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $4.35 per share, reflecting a decline of 1.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.42 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.7%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.2% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Domino's Pizza metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- U.S. franchise advertising' to come in at $154.41 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- U.S. Company-owned stores' will likely reach $112.85 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.6%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Supply chain' stands at $859.92 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.9% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- International franchise royalties and fees' of $99.62 million. The estimate points to a change of +8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Store counts - U.S. Franchise Stores' will reach 6,531. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 6,400.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Store counts - International Stores' at 13,771. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 13,194.

Analysts forecast 'Store counts - Total' to reach 20,591. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 19,880 in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Store counts - U.S. Company-owned Stores' will reach 289. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 286.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Same store sales growth - U.S. Company-owned stores' should arrive at 2.9%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.4% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Store counts - Total U.S. Stores' will reach 6,820. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 6,686 in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Store counts - Opened - International Stores' should come in at 384. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 406 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Store counts - Opened - Total U.S. stores' reaching 62. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 50 in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Domino's Pizza here>>>



Shares of Domino's Pizza have demonstrated returns of -2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DPZ is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.