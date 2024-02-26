Stay Ahead of the Game With Dentsply (XRAY) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Dentsply International (XRAY) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.43 per share, indicating a decline of 6.5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $966.81 million, representing a decrease of 1.7% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Dentsply metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net sales- Connected Technology Solutions' will reach $316.36 million. The estimate indicates a change of -47.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- United States' of $359.55 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.6%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Rest of World' at $225.92 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5.1%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Europe' will likely reach $381.72 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.5% from the prior-year quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for Dentsply here>>>



Dentsply shares have witnessed a change of -2.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), XRAY is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY)

