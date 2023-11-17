Stay Ahead of the Game With Deere (DE) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Deere (DE) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $7.49 per share, reflecting an increase of 0.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $13.63 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 5%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 1.5% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Deere metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales and Revenues- Agriculture and Turf (Production & precision ag net sales + Small ag & turf net sales)' at $9.85 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -10.3%.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales and Revenues- Equipment Operations- Net sales' to come in at $13.59 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -5.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales and Revenues- Construction & forestry net sales' of $3.74 billion. The estimate points to a change of +10.9% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales and Revenues- Other revenues' should come in at $299.02 million. The estimate indicates a change of +51.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales and Revenues- Financial services revenues' will likely reach $1.12 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.2%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales and Revenues- Production & precision ag net sales' will reach $6.62 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -11% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales and Revenues- Small ag & turf net sales' will reach $3.21 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -9.5%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating profit- Agriculture and turf (Production & precision ag + Small ag & turf)' should arrive at $2.05 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $2.25 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating profit- Construction & forestry' reaching $650.52 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $414 million.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Profit- Financial services' to reach $284.12 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $297 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating profit- Equipment Operations' stands at $2.72 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $2.66 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating profit- Production & precision ag' will reach $1.63 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.74 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.



