Stay Ahead of the Game With Coke (KO) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Coca-Cola (KO) will report quarterly earnings of $0.69 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $10.95 billion, exhibiting a decline of 0.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Coke metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Operating Revenue- Global Ventures' of $752.97 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.5% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Operating Revenue- North America' will reach $3.95 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +1.2% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Operating Revenue- Latin America' should come in at $1.43 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3.5% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Net Operating Revenue- Asia Pacific' to come in at $1.31 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.5%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Operating Revenues- Europe, Middle East & Africa' will likely reach $2.09 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3.1% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Operating Revenue- Bottling investments- Total' stands at $1.77 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -9.2% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net Operating Revenue- Corporate- Total' to reach $27.17 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Income- Global Venture- Non-GAAP' at $58.32 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $54 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Income- Europe, Middle East & Africa- Non-GAAP' will reach $1.14 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Income- Bottling Investments- Non-GAAP' reaching $134.43 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $133 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating income- North America- Non-GAAP' will reach $1.08 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.09 billion.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating Income- Asia Pacific- Non-GAAP' should arrive at $559.12 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $555 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Coke have demonstrated returns of +0.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), KO is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

CocaCola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

