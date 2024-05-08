Stay Ahead of the Game With Cerence (CRNC) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Cerence (CRNC) to post quarterly loss of $0.23 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 475%. Revenues are expected to be $62.22 million, down 9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Cerence metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Connected services' reaching $15.46 million. The estimate suggests a change of -18.3% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- License' should come in at $27.28 million. The estimate indicates a change of -11.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Professional services' will likely reach $19.53 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.6% from the prior-year quarter.



Shares of Cerence have demonstrated returns of -34.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CRNC is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

