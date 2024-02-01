Stay Ahead of the Game With Centene (CNC) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Centene (CNC) will report quarterly earnings of $0.43 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 50%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $35.99 billion, exhibiting an increase of 1.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Centene metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Premium and service revenues' stands at $33.62 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +0.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Premium' to reach $32.54 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.1%.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Service' to come in at $1.08 billion. The estimate points to a change of -35.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Premium tax' will reach $2.11 billion. The estimate points to a change of +5% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Medical Health (Benefits) loss Ratios -Total Ratio (HBR)' will likely reach 89.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 88.7% in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Membership - TRICARE eligibles' should arrive at 2,788.15 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,832.3 thousand.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Membership Medicaid - Traditional Medicaid' at 12,960.45 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 14,264.8 thousand.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Membership by line of business - Medicaid' reaching 14,731.12 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 15,974.8 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Membership Medicaid - High Acuity Medicaid' of 1,770.68 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,710 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Membership by line of business - Medicare PDP' will reach 4,511.01 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4,226 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Membership by line of business - Medicare' should come in at 1,313.91 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,511.1 thousand in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Membership by line of business - Total' will reach 27,636.19 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 27,061.4 thousand.



Over the past month, Centene shares have recorded returns of -1.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), CNC will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

Centene Corporation (CNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

