Stay Ahead of the Game With CDW (CDW) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, CDW (CDW) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.57 per share, reflecting an increase of 2.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $5.36 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 1.5%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific CDW metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Public- Government' of $655.48 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.6% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net sales- Public' will reach $1.99 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +7.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Public- Healthcare' to come in at $564.41 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net sales- Small Business' to reach $384.20 million. The estimate points to a change of -9.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Public- Education' will reach $768.48 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +17.1%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net sales- Corporate' stands at $2.34 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -5.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net sales- Other' should arrive at $636.06 million. The estimate points to a change of -6.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net sales- Major Product and Services- Other' will reach $33.20 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.3%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net sales- Major Product and Services- Hardware- Notebooks/Mobile Devices' will likely reach $1.16 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +4.9% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net sales- Major Product and Services- Hardware- Netcomm Products' at $882.79 million. The estimate points to a change of +8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales- Major Product and Services- Hardware- Desktops' reaching $259.52 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.5%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net sales- Major Product and Services- Hardware' should come in at $4.00 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3.3% from the year-ago quarter.



Shares of CDW have demonstrated returns of +7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), CDW is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.

