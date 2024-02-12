Stay Ahead of the Game With CBRE (CBRE) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that CBRE Group (CBRE) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.21 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $8.62 billion, increasing 5.1% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific CBRE metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Total revenue- Real Estate Investments' to reach $257.35 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -11.6%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net revenue' at $4.99 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +0.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net revenue- Advisory Services' will likely reach $2.38 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -8.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Pass through costs also recognized as revenue' to come in at $3.59 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +11.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Pass through costs also recognized as revenue- Advisory Services' reaching $20.26 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net revenue- Global Workplace Solutions' should arrive at $2.36 billion. The estimate points to a change of +12.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Pass through costs also recognized as revenue- Global Workplace Solutions' stands at $3.54 billion. The estimate points to a change of +10.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total revenue- Advisory Services' will reach $2.35 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -10.1%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total revenue- Global Workplace Solutions' will reach $6.00 billion. The estimate points to a change of +13.3% from the year-ago quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for CBRE here>>>



Shares of CBRE have demonstrated returns of +1.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), CBRE is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.

CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

