Stay Ahead of the Game With CBOE (CBOE) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

The upcoming report from CBOE Global (CBOE) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.04 per share, indicating an increase of 7.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $507.41 million, representing an increase of 7.6% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain CBOE metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Market data fees' will likely reach $75.45 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.4%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Access and capacity fees' will reach $90.86 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.9%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Other revenue' to reach $18.95 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +17.7%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Regulatory fees' should come in at $37.67 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -55.4%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Transaction and clearing fees' will reach $574.64 million. The estimate suggests a change of -21.6% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenues less cost of revenues- Net transaction and clearing fees' to come in at $365.50 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.6% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average Daily Volume by Product - Options - Index options' at 3,938.17 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3,595 thousand.

The consensus estimate for 'Average Daily Volume by Product - Futures' stands at 232.52 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 231.8 thousand.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average Daily Notional Volume by Product - Global FX' should arrive at 46.87 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 45 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of CBOE have demonstrated returns of -0.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CBOE is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

