Stay Ahead of the Game With Cantaloupe (CTLP) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Cantaloupe (CTLP) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.02 per share, reflecting an increase of 300% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $66.92 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.1%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Cantaloupe metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Subscription and transaction fees' will reach $57.18 million. The estimate suggests a change of +16.9% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Equipment sales' reaching $9.71 million. The estimate suggests a change of -21.7% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Gross Margin - Subscription and transaction fees' should come in at 42.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 38.3%.



Over the past month, shares of Cantaloupe have returned -3.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. Currently, CTLP carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

