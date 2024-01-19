Stay Ahead of the Game With CACI International (CACI) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that CACI International (CACI) will announce quarterly earnings of $4.50 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 5.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.83 billion, increasing 11.1% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific CACI International metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues by Expertise or Technology- Expertise' reaching $860.28 million. The estimate indicates a change of +16% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues by Expertise or Technology- Technology' to come in at $953.96 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues by Customer Group- Commercial and other' to reach $159.46 million. The estimate indicates a change of +78% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues by Customer Group- Federal Civilian Agencies' should come in at $399.35 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.1% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues by Customer Group- Department of Defense' will reach $1.26 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.2%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Revenue - Organic Growth (YOY)' at 10.8%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 6% in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for CACI International here>>>



CACI International shares have witnessed a change of +4.5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CACI is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CACI International, Inc. (CACI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.