Stay Ahead of the Game With C.H. Robinson (CHRW) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.80 per share, reflecting a decline of 22.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $4.35 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 14.1%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 2.7% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific C.H. Robinson metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Revenue- NAST' stands at $3.10 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -13% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Revenue- All Other and Corporate' will likely reach $525.10 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Revenue- Global Forwarding' of $747.46 million. The estimate suggests a change of -26.2% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average employee headcount' should come in at 15,554. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 17,672.

Analysts predict that the 'Income (loss) from operations- NAST' will reach $126.23 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $162.55 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Income (loss) from operations- Global Forwarding' will reach $25.50 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $28.22 million in the same quarter last year.



Shares of C.H. Robinson have experienced a change of +1.2% in the past month compared to the +2.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CHRW is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

