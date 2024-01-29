Stay Ahead of the Game With Boston Properties (BXP) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Boston Properties (BXP) to post quarterly earnings of $1.81 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 2.7%. Revenues are expected to be $762.28 million, up 3.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Boston Properties metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Development and management services' stands at $9.26 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.2% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Hotel revenue' reaching $11.72 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.7% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Lease' should come in at $728.27 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.5% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Parking and other (including insurance proceeds)' will reach $29.05 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Depreciation and amortization' will reach $200.50 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $198.33 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, Boston Properties shares have recorded returns of +1.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BXP will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

