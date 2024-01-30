Stay Ahead of the Game With Boot Barn (BOOT) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Boot Barn (BOOT) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.80 per share, indicating an increase of 3.5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $520.43 million, representing an increase of 1.1% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 1.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Boot Barn metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Stores operating at end of period' of 382. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 333 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Average store square footage, end of period' to come in at 10,855. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 10,806.

The consensus estimate for 'Stores Opened/Acquired' stands at 11. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 12 in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, Boot Barn shares have recorded returns of -1.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BOOT will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

