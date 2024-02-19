Stay Ahead of the Game With Block (SQ) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Block (SQ) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.60 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 172.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $5.69 billion, increasing 22.3% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 6.7% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Block metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Subscription and services-based revenue' will likely reach $1.55 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +18.3%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Transaction-based revenue' to come in at $1.61 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +8.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Bitcoin revenue' of $2.48 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +35.4% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Hardware revenue' stands at $39.47 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Gross Payment Volume (GPV)' reaching $58.85 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $53.16 billion in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Block here>>>



Shares of Block have experienced a change of -0.3% in the past month compared to the +5.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SQ is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

