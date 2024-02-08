Stay Ahead of the Game With Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Biogen Inc. (BIIB) to post quarterly earnings of $3.16 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 22%. Revenues are expected to be $2.46 billion, down 3.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Biogen Inc. metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Contract manufacturing, royalty and other revenue' will likely reach $176.90 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -7.7%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Anti-CD20 Therapeutic Programs' should come in at $439.72 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis- Fampyra- Total' should arrive at $22.23 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis- Tysabri- Total' will reach $443.70 million. The estimate suggests a change of -9.2% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis- Tysabri- Rest of world' of $198.27 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -7.5%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis- Tysabri- United States' at $243.07 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -11.3%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis- Tecfidera- Rest of world' to come in at $171.34 million. The estimate indicates a change of -18.3% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Product- Spinal Muscular Atrophy- Spinraza- United States' will reach $155.31 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Product- Spinal Muscular Atrophy- Spinraza- Rest of World' reaching $292.94 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis- Tecfidera- United States' will reach $55.11 million. The estimate suggests a change of -37% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis- Vumerity- United States' stands at $153.48 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis- Vumerity- Rest of World' to reach $20.30 million. The estimate suggests a change of +62.4% year over year.



Shares of Biogen Inc. have demonstrated returns of -5.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BIIB is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

