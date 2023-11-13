Stay Ahead of the Game With Berry Global (BERY) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Berry Global (BERY) to post quarterly earnings of $2.13 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 2.7%. Revenues are expected to be $3.17 billion, down 7.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.3% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Berry Global metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net sales- Health Hygiene & Specialties' of $672.93 million. The estimate points to a change of -8.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net sales- Engineered Materials [$M]' to reach $713.07 million. The estimate indicates a change of -10% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales- Consumer Packaging- North America' reaching $800.42 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -9.9%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net sales- Consumer Packaging- International' will reach $1.02 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +2.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating EBITDA- Health Hygiene & Specialties' stands at $85.94 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $90 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating EBITDA- Consumer Packaging- North America' should come in at $159.04 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $158 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating EBITDA- Consumer Packaging- International' will reach $185.53 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $172 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating EBITDA- Engineered Materials' should arrive at $116.05 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $119 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Berry Global shares have witnessed a change of +4.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BERY is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

