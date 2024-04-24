Stay Ahead of the Game With AutoNation (AN) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect AutoNation (AN) to post quarterly earnings of $4.45 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 26.5%. Revenues are expected to be $6.5 billion, up 1.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.7% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some AutoNation metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Other' will reach $9.24 million. The estimate indicates a change of -23% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- New Vehicle' should come in at $3.01 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.5%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Used Vehicle' at $1.97 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -3.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Parts and service' stands at $1.17 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +7.7% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Unit sales - Total - Retail' to reach 126,264. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 122,604.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue per Vehicle retailed - New Vehicle' will likely reach $51,638.19. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $53,244.

Analysts expect 'Revenue per Vehicle retailed - Used Vehicle' to come in at $27,169.57. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $27,896.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Gross profit per vehicle retailed - Finance and insurance' of $2,728.77. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $2,711.

Analysts predict that the 'Unit sales - Used Vehicle - Retail' will reach 68,532. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 67,539.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Unit sales - New Vehicle - Retail' will reach 57,732. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 55,065 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Gross profit per Vehicle retailed - Used Vehicle' reaching $1,522.74. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $2,117 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Gross profit per Vehicle retailed - New Vehicle' should arrive at $3,220.76. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $5,210 in the same quarter last year.



Shares of AutoNation have demonstrated returns of -2.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AN is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

AutoNation, Inc. (AN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

