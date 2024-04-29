Stay Ahead of the Game With ArcelorMittal (MT) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect ArcelorMittal (MT) to post quarterly earnings of $0.93 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 26.8%. Revenues are expected to be $15.4 billion, down 16.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 12.4% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some ArcelorMittal metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- NAFTA' reaching $3.09 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -7.7%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Brazil' of $2.97 billion. The estimate points to a change of -3.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Mining' will reach $774.01 million. The estimate indicates a change of -14.4% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- ACIS' will reach $864.57 million. The estimate suggests a change of -40.2% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Shipments Steel - Europe' at 6,587.47 Kmt. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 7,752 Kmt in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Shipments Steel - ACIS' should arrive at 918.64 Kmt. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,500 Kmt in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Shipments Steel - Brazil' will reach 3,228.44 Kmt. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2,937 Kmt.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Shipments Steel - NAFTA' should come in at 2,494.99 Kmt. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,843 Kmt.

Analysts expect 'Crude steel production - NAFTA' to come in at 2,330.98 Kmt. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2,176 Kmt.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Crude steel production - Europe' will likely reach 7,315.03 Kmt. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 7,779 Kmt.

The consensus estimate for 'Crude steel production - Brazil' stands at 3,429.70 Kmt. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3,052 Kmt in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Crude steel production - ACIS' to reach 945.38 Kmt. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,483 Kmt in the same quarter last year.



ArcelorMittal shares have witnessed a change of -8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MT is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

ArcelorMittal (MT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

