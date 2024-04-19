Stay Ahead of the Game With Amphenol (APH) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Amphenol (APH) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.74 per share, indicating an increase of 7.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $3.08 billion, representing an increase of 3.5% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.4% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Amphenol metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales- Harsh Environment Solutions' reaching $868.13 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.6%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net sales- Interconnect and Sensor Systems' will reach $1.00 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +1% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net sales- Communications Solutions' at $1.19 billion. The estimate points to a change of +5.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating income- Interconnect and Sensor Systems' will reach $195.24 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $178.80 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating income- Communications Solutions' of $261.43 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $230.60 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Operating income- Harsh Environment Solutions' to come in at $233.10 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $226.30 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Amphenol here>>>



Over the past month, Amphenol shares have recorded returns of -3.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), APH will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Top 5 Dividend Stocks for Your Retirement

Zacks targets 5 well-established companies with solid fundamentals and a history of raising dividends. More importantly, they have the resources and will to likely pay them in the future.

Click now for a Special Report packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you simply won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amphenol Corporation (APH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.