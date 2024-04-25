Stay Ahead of the Game With American Tower (AMT) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect American Tower (AMT) to post quarterly earnings of $2.55 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 0.4%. Revenues are expected to be $2.8 billion, up 1.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain American Tower metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Total operating revenues- Data Centers' stands at $220.21 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Total operating revenues- Services' will reach $26.29 million. The estimate points to a change of -50.4% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total operating revenues- Total Property' should come in at $2.76 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.6%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Revenues- U.S. & Canada' will reach $1.31 billion. The estimate points to a change of +1.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenues- Total International' should arrive at $1.23 billion. The estimate points to a change of +0.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenues- Africa' to reach $299.70 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5.5%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Revenues- Europe' at $196.05 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.1% year over year.

Analysts expect 'U.S. & Canada - Ending Balance' to come in at 42,451. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 42,773 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total - Ending Balance' of 223,478. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 224,023 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Organic Tenant Billings Growth - Total International' reaching 5.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 7.5% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'International - Ending Balance' will likely reach 181,090. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 181,250 in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Organic Tenant Billings Growth - U.S. & Canada' will reach 4.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 5.6%.







Shares of American Tower have demonstrated returns of -12.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AMT is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

American Tower Corporation (AMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

