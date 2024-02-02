Stay Ahead of the Game With Allstate (ALL) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Allstate (ALL) will report quarterly earnings of $3.87 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 384.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $15.05 billion, exhibiting an increase of 11.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 2.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Allstate metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Property-Liability- Net Premiums Earned' will likely reach $12.58 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +10.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Property-Liability- Net Investment Income' to reach $587.79 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +19%.

Analysts predict that the 'Property-liability- Other Revenue' will reach $380.46 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.7% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Allstate Health and Benefits Segment- Other Revenue' of $118.35 million. The estimate indicates a change of -5.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Corporate and Other- Net Investment Income' will reach $25.41 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -15.3%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Net investment income' will reach $643.18 million. The estimate indicates a change of +15.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Protection Services- Net Premiums Earned' to come in at $609.34 million. The estimate suggests a change of +17.2% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Protection Services- Net Investment Income' stands at $19.66 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +40.4%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Protection Services- Other Revenue' reaching $76.76 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Combined ratio - Property-liability' at 94.6%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 109.1%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Loss ratio - Property-liability' should arrive at 73.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 86.7%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Expense ratio - Property-liability' should come in at 20.8%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 22.4%.



View all Key Company Metrics for Allstate here>>>



Shares of Allstate have demonstrated returns of +5.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ALL is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Allstate Corporation (ALL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.