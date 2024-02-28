Stay Ahead of the Game With AeroVironment (AVAV) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, AeroVironment (AVAV) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.32 per share, reflecting a decline of 3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $168.72 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 25.5%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some AeroVironment metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Contract Services' to come in at $40.43 million. The estimate points to a change of -6.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Product Sales' reaching $123.00 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +34.8%.

The consensus estimate for 'Gross margin- Contract services' stands at $9.39 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $9.16 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Gross margin- Product sales' of $50.12 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $36.35 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, AeroVironment shares have recorded returns of +3.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AVAV will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

