Stay Ahead of the Game With Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Advance Auto Parts (AAP) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.24 per share, reflecting a decline of 91.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.47 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 0.2%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 11.7% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Advance Auto Parts metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Number of stores (Retail) - Total' will likely reach 5,126. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 5,086.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Number of stores - AAP' should come in at 4,501. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4,440.

Analysts forecast 'Number of stores opened' to reach 26. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 29 in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Number of stores - CARQUEST' of 306. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 330 in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Number of stores (BOP)' will reach 5,105. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 5,060 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Number of stores - WORLDPAC' reaching 323. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 316.



