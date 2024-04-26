Stay Ahead of the Game With ADM (ADM) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.35 per share, reflecting a decline of 35.4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $22.4 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 7%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 2.7% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific ADM metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Other' at $104.39 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Carbohydrate Solutions' will reach $3.15 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -10.9% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Total Ag Services and Oilseeds' should arrive at $17.13 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -7.8% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Sales to external customers- Ag Services and Oilseeds- Crushing' to come in at $3.23 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -12.3%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Sales to external customers- Ag Services and Oilseeds- Refined Products and Other' reaching $2.92 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -8.7% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Sales to external customers- Carbohydrate Solutions- Starches and Sweeteners' should come in at $2.44 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -10.8%.

The consensus estimate for 'Sales to external customers- Nutrition- Human Nutrition' stands at $932.21 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.4% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Sales to external customers- Carbohydrate Solutions- Vantage Corn Processors' will reach $713.54 million. The estimate suggests a change of -10.8% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Total Nutrition' will likely reach $1.83 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.1%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Processed volumes - Oilseeds' of 8,825.02 Kmt. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 8,627 Kmt.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total processed volumes' will reach 13,161.86 Kmt. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 13,021 Kmt in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Processed volumes - Corn' to reach 4,414.62 Kmt. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4,394 Kmt in the same quarter last year.



ADM shares have witnessed a change of -2.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ADM is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

