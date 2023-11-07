Stay Ahead of the Game With Adient (ADNT) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Adient (ADNT) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.52 per share, indicating a decline of 1.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $3.76 billion, representing an increase of 3% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 8.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Adient metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Asia' will reach $742.08 million. The estimate indicates a change of -6.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- America' reaching $1.78 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.8%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- EMEA' of $1.24 billion. The estimate points to a change of +12.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted EBITDA- Americas' stands at $93.48 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $117 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Asia' should arrive at $102.23 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $100 million.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted EBITDA- EMEA' to reach $44.28 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $34 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, shares of Adient have returned -3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. Currently, ADNT carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future.

Zacks Investment Research

